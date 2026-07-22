Patriots' Romeo Doubs: Set to combine with A.J. Brown

As the coming season approaches, Doubs is the Patriots' projected top inside receiver in a re-tooled WR corps now led by A.J. Brown, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

With last season's top wide receiver Stefon Diggs -- who led the team in targets (102), receptions (85), and receiving yards (1,013) -- no longer in the mix, Brown and Doubs now sit atop the Patriots' depth chart, thus boosting QB Drake Maye's supporting cast ahead of the 2026 campaign. With Green Bay in 2025, Doubs put up a 55/724/6 receiving line (on 85 targets) in 16 games, but in his new locale, the 26-year-old has an opportunity to see an uptick in production, while profiling more like a high-volume "big" slot in New England's offense, per Lazar.