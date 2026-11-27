Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Doubs (shoulder) likely won't play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Doubs was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, but Vrabel's comments suggest the wide receiver isn't on track to be activated ahead of Sunday's contest. If Doubs remains sidelined, Sunday would mark his fifth consecutive absence. QB Drake Maye (lower leg) and WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) have both been officially ruled out while Doubs' inactive status has yet to be confirmed.