The Patriots placed Perkins (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 6-foot-3, 247-pound pass rusher presumably picked up the injury during last Friday's preseason game against the Panthers, where he recorded two tackles and one sack. Perkins missed his entire rookie year battling a plethora of injuries and the 2021 third-rounder is slated to sit out another campaign. With Perkins no longer in the mix, Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and DaMarcus Mitchell are left to compete with snaps at outside linebacker, per Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald.