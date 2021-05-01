The Patriots selected Perkins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 96th overall.

Perkins (6-foot-3, 253 pounds) is a pass-rushing threat on the edge, but one whose prospect profile is defined more by his production at Oklahoma than his athletic tools. Perkins' 4.71-second 40 is only decent for his light weight, so his tools can't carry his pro projection. He'll compete for reps alongside the likes of Kyle Van Noy, Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, likely as the underdog among them in the short term.