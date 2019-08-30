Bodine has been traded from the Patriots to the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The return is expected to be a sixth-round pick.

The Bills trading with the Patriots is like the McCoys letting their pretty daughter marry one of the Hatfield boys, but Bodine probably wasn't going to make the team, so the Bills likely got what they could for the only team to make an offer with a modicum of value. The Patriots need more help due to David Andrews suffering a a blood clot in his lung.