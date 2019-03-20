Allen agreed to re-sign with the Patriots in Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen has been with the Patriots since 2013, and it is not surprising that they have opted to bring him back. The 29-year-old has averaged 45.3 yards per punt in his career, and was right on par with that number last season with an average of 45.1 on 64 attempts. Should he remain consistent, he figures to stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories