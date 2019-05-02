The Patriots are expected to sign Davis to a contract, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Davis went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after leading Auburn in career receptions (178) and finishing 14th in career receiving yards (1,555). The 22-year-old flashed talent at Auburn en route to a spot on the All-SEC Second Team, but will have his work cut out for him as he joins the Patriots' 90-man roster.

