The Patriots will sign Davis to a contract, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Davis went undrafted last month after leading Auburn in career receptions (178) and finishing 14th in career receiving yards (1,555). The 22-year-old will have his work cut out for him as he joins the Patriots' 90-man roster, but Davis will at least provide fourth-round draft pick (and former college teammate) Jarrett Stidham with a familiar pass-catching target to work with.

