Izzo (neck/hamstring/hand) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.
New England has listed Izzo as a limited participant on both of its first two injury reports, so the tight end may need to upgrade to full activity Wednesday to avoid carrying a designation into Thursday's game versus the Rams. Izzo has served as the Patriots' starting tight end in all 12 games this season, but he's seen modest volume in the passing game throughout, totaling only 13 receptions for 199 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets.