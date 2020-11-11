Izzo (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
Izzo was questionable ahead of Monday's win over the Jets because of this hamstring injury, but he managed to play 76 of the team's 81 offensive snaps. His return to the injury report isn't surprising, but barring a setback, the third-year tight end will suit up this Sunday against the Ravens. Izzo's fantasy upside is capped, however, as he hasn't surpassed 38 yards in a game or scored a touchdown yet this year.