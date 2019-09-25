Play

Izzo (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Izzo dealt with this calf injury last week and was able to suit up against the Jets this past Sunday. The Patriots are likely still exercising caution with him ahead of Week 4's game versus the Bills. Fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned anyway since Izzo has two catches on three targets for 44 yards this year.

