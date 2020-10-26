Izzo hauled in his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.
Izzo was on the field for 23 of the Patriots' 52 snaps on offense in the contest, which was one less than fellow TE Dalton Keene handled in his NFL debut. With just seven catches on 12 targets for 90 yards in seven games to date, Izzo is off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Hauls in three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Logs 70 snaps in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Plays all but one snap on offense•
-
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Records 114 receiving yards in 2019•
-
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Clear of illness•