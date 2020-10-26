Izzo hauled in his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Izzo was on the field for 23 of the Patriots' 52 snaps on offense in the contest, which was one less than fellow TE Dalton Keene handled in his NFL debut. With just seven catches on 12 targets for 90 yards in seven games to date, Izzo is off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.