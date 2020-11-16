site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Catches lone target
Nov 16, 2020
Izzo hauled in his only target for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Ravens.
Izzo was on the field for 54 of a possible 58 snaps on offense Sunday, but limited volume (he's maxed out at three targets this season) in the passing game keeps him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.
