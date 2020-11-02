Izzo hauled in two of his three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.
With both Dalton Keene (knee) and Devin Asiasi (personal) inactive Sunday, Izzo was the Patriots' lone tight end available Week 8. That didn't translate into much fantasy production, however, and Izzo remains off the radar in all but the deepest of leagues.
