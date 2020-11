Izzo caught two of his three targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Texans.

Izzo's Week 11 stat line was boosted by a 50-yard Hail Mary grab on the last play of the game which fell 12 yards short of the end zone. The tight end continues to see his share of snaps on a weekly basis, but he's maxed out at three targets this season and thus possesses modest fantasy utility.