Play

Izzo (illness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Izzo was held out of Sunday's loss to the Texans due to the illness, but he's now fully clear of the ailment. The 23-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 6 and was a healthy scratch the previous two games before the illness, so he still may not see the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories