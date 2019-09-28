Play

Izzo (calf) is absent from the Patriots' injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bills.

Izzo was limited at practice earlier in the week before logging a full workload Friday. He has hauled in two receptions for 43 yards in his two starts this season, but failed to record a reception in the only game starting tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) was healthy. LaCosse is looking like a game-time decision, and any value Izzo could potentially have will hinge on that.

