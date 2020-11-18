Izzo (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Izzo was on the injury report with a hamstring issue for two consecutive weeks, but he logged more than a 90 percent snap share in each of those games, indicating it's just a minor problem. The third-year tight end will predictably take it easy in practice again this week, but he'll likely play Sunday against the Texans. Izzo doesn't hold fantasy value, though, as he hasn't registered more than 38 receiving yards in a game or scored a touchdown this year.