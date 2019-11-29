Play

Izzo (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Izzo was a healthy scratch each of the last two weeks, and now the illness that hit the Patriots' locker room this week will assure he'll miss yet another game. New England will go with Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse at tight end.

