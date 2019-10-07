Izzo was on the field for 20 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. In the process, he caught both of his targets for 39 yards and a TD.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Matt LaCosse was on the field for 73 snaps, en route to catching one pass (on four targets) for 22 yards. Izzo's fantasy outlook, which was modest to begin with, will presumably take a hit going forward, assuming the Patriots activate Ben Watson on Monday.