Izzo caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

It was Izzo's most productive game of the season, but with just six catches on 11 targets for 82 yards in five games overall, he's off the fantasy radar. For now, Izzo remains the Patriots' top tight end, but down the road, look for rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene to become more involved in the team's passing attack.