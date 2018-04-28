Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Heading to New England

The Patriots selected Izzo in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 250th overall.

The former Florida State Seminole joins a loaded tight end group in New England, making him a likely practice squad candidate. Izzo put up 19 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns in his senior year at Florida State and has the frame to stick at the position in the NFL, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.