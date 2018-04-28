Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Heading to New England
The Patriots selected Izzo in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 250th overall.
The former Florida State Seminole joins a loaded tight end group in New England, making him a likely practice squad candidate. Izzo put up 19 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns in his senior year at Florida State and has the frame to stick at the position in the NFL, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...