Izzo (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against Dallas.

It will be the second straight game that Izzo is a healthy scratch, and he's failed to log a snap in game action since Week 8. In his stead, the team will roll with Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse at the tight end position.

