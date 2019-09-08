Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Last tight end standing
Izzo is expected to start at tight end in the Patriots' season opener Sunday against the Steelers, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
With Lance Kendricks and Benjamin Watson both suspended for the contest and Matt LaCosse (ankle) trending toward an inactive status, Izzo is the lone healthy and available tight end on the 53-man roster. The 2018 seventh-round pick has yet to make his NFL debut after spending his rookie campaign on injured reserve and profiles as a blocking specialist, so don't expect him to see much involvement in the passing game even if he logs a heavy snap count.
