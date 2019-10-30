Izzo (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.

Izzo didn't practice in any capacity last week, which makes Wednesday's limited session notable progress in his recovery from the head injury. With Matt LaCosse (knee) also limited to begin the week, it's possible that Ben Watson could be New England's only available tight end during Sunday's tilt against the Ravens if the Patriots don't add another option at the position to the roster beforehand.

