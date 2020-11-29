site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Listed as active Sunday
Izzo (hamstring/hand) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Though Izzo continues to see his share of snaps on a weekly basis, he's topped out at three targets during this season's slate and possesses modest fantasy utility as a result.
