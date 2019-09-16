Izzo was on the field for 31 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Izzo, who caught one pass for three yards in Week 1, wasn't targeted Sunday and was out-snapped by Matt LaCosse (42) on Sunday. He's not likely to factor in the Patriots offense much going forward, especially when Ben Watson returns from his suspension in Week 5.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories