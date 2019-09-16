Izzo was on the field for 31 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Izzo, who caught one pass for three yards in Week 1, wasn't targeted Sunday and was out-snapped by Matt LaCosse (42) on Sunday. He's not likely to factor in the Patriots offense much going forward, especially when Ben Watson returns from his suspension in Week 5.