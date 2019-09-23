Izzo was on the field for 51 of a possible 77 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

Izzo wasn't a big factor in the Patriots' passing game Sunday, but he did manage to turn his only target into a 41-yard gain. Even with a decent amount of snaps coming his way these days, Izzo is off the fantasy radar and his chances of making an impact on the front won't improve when Ben Watson returns from his suspension in Week 5.