Izzo was on the field for 44 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Izzo was not targeted in the game and with Ben Watson set to re-join the mix after serving a four-game suspension, there's not much fantasy value to be had with Izzo (who has caught two of his three targets for 44 yards in four games to date) in the coming weeks.