Izzologged 45 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.

As Matt LaCosse (ankle) gets healthier and Lance Kendricks returns from his suspension, Izzo figures to see a reduction in snaps in the coming weeks. Additionally, with the Patriots' wideout corps looking pretty stacked, we're not expecting big fantasy production from any of the team's tight ends, so long as that remains the case.