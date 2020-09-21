Izzo was on the field for 70 of the Patriots' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Seahawks, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Izzo hauled in both of his targets for 19 yards. Meanwhile, for the second straight week, Devin Asiasi recorded 10 snaps and zero targets, and fellow rookie Dalton Keene (neck) was inactive. Izzo remains the Patriots' most trusted tight end, while the younger players at the position are worked in gradually, but he's not seeing enough volume in the team's passing game to merit fantasy attention in anything but the deepest of formats.