Izzo was on the field for 76 of the Patriots' 81 snaps on offense in Monday's 30-27 win over the Jets.

Despite being the team's only active tight end Monday, Izzo wasn't targeted in the contest. He's off the fantasy radar for now and going forward he'll have added competition for snaps, with Jordan Thomas having been added via waivers and rookies Devin Asiasi (IR) and Dalton Keene (knee) presumably in line to be back in action at some point.