Izzo, who was on the field for 80 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants, hauled in two of his four targets in the contest for 31 yards.

His increased workload Thursday corresponded with Matt LaCosse (knee) being banged up in the game. Izzo has now caught two passes in back-to-back outings, but he's only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy formats, considering the Patriots' limited usage of tight ends in their offense thus far this season.