Izzo (hamstring) was limited again at practice Friday.
The same applies to Dalton Keene (knee), which probably sets the stage for both tight ends to be listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets. Izzo has seen regular snaps this season, but has topped out at three targets through seven games in which he's combined to produce a 9/114/0 stat line.
