With Dalton Keene (knee) and Devin Asiasi (personal) both inactive Sunday against the Bills, Izzo is the only New England tight end available for the contest, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
New England's tight ends have been afterthoughts in the team's passing attack to date, with Izzo's most productive game thus far being a three-catch, 38-yard effort in Week 6. Given how banged up the Patriots' wide receiver corps is, it's possible that Izzo could see some looks Sunday, but we wouldn't be surprised to see New England go with a run-heavy offense in Week 8.
