Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Making case to stick
Izzo logged 38 snaps in Thursday's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers, en route to catching one of his two targets for 18 yards.
With Ben Watson suspended for the first four games of the regular season, Izzo -- who spent last season on IR -- is making a case to stick on the Patriots' 53-man roster in advance of Week 1. With that in mind, his single catch Thursday night was nice enough to support his case. Matt LaCosse and Lance Kendricks are also in the team's post-Rob Gronkowski tight end mix, but depending on who makes the cut, there could be some unexpected fantasy value to be found via his replacements early on.
