Izzo did not log any snaps in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens, WEEI.com reports.

Sunday's game plan worked against Izzo, as the Patriots continually rolled with three-WR/one-TE sets, with Ben Watson logging all 67 of the team's tight end snaps. Once the Patriots return from their Week 10 bye, Izzo is a candidate to see more work, but he'll remain off the fantasy radar as long as Watson is healthy.