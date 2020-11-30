site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-ryan-izzo-no-targets-in-week-12 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: No targets in Week 12
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Izzo was on the field for 51 of the Patriots' 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Despite logging ample playing time Sunday, Izzo wasn't targeted in the contest. With New England's tight ends not being a focal point in the team's offense, Izzo's fantasy utility remains minimal.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read