Izzo (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Friday night against the Panthers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The seventh-rounder needs to get back on the field as soon as possible in order to make a run at a roster spot. At this stage, Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister slot in as the Patriots' top three tight ends, so it may take an injury to one of those three players for Izzo to survive roster cut-downs.

