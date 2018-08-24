Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Not expected to play Friday
Izzo (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Friday night against the Panthers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The seventh-rounder needs to get back on the field as soon as possible in order to make a run at a roster spot. At this stage, Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister slot in as the Patriots' top three tight ends, so it may take an injury to one of those three players for Izzo to survive roster cut-downs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...