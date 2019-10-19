Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Not expected to play Monday
Izzo (concussion) is not expected to be available against the Jets on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Izzo suffered a head injury during Thursday's practice, and he hasn't yet resumed participating in any capacity. He'll need to full clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field, making him a longshot for Week 7. With Matt LaCosse (knee) also not practicing, the Patriots may be forced to work with only Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson available at the tight end position versus New York.
