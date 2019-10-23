Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Officially DNP on Wednesday
Izzo (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Izzo remains in the concussion protocol, and he has yet to make tangible progress in his recovery. With Matt LaCosse (knee) also sidelined to begin the week, it appears as though the Patriots could be forced to rely on Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson as tight end once again during Sunday's tilt against the Browns.
