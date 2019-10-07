Patriots' Ryan Izzo: Part of team's tight end duo
Following the release of Ben Watson, the Patriots will head into Thursday night's game against the Giants with a tight end duo of Izzo and Matt LaCosse.
Izzo, who saw action on 20 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, caught both of his targets for 39 yards and a TD in the contest. Still, with just five targets in as many games overall this season, Izzo's volume isn't reliable enough for him to profile as a fantasy option, even with Watson no longer a threat to claim a role in the Patriots offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...