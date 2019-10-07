Following the release of Ben Watson, the Patriots will head into Thursday night's game against the Giants with a tight end duo of Izzo and Matt LaCosse.

Izzo, who saw action on 20 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, caught both of his targets for 39 yards and a TD in the contest. Still, with just five targets in as many games overall this season, Izzo's volume isn't reliable enough for him to profile as a fantasy option, even with Watson no longer a threat to claim a role in the Patriots offense.