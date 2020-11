Izzo (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Izzo also was listed as questionable prior to this past Monday's win over the Jets but ended up playing 76 of a possible 81 snaps on offense. Despite seeing plenty of time on the field, he wasn't targeted in the contest and only is an option in the deepest of fantasy formats, having logged a 9-114-0 stat line through eight games.