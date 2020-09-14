Izzo was on the field for 63 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Izzo hauled in one of his two targets in the game for 25 yards. Meanwhile, Devin Asiasi recorded 10 snaps and zero targets, while fellow rookie Dalton Keene (neck) was inactive. While Izzo is the Patriots' clear-cut starting tight end for now, we suspect that in time, Asiasi and Keene will see expanded roles. Neither of the trio are reliable fantasy options at this juncture, however.