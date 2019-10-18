Play

Izzo was evaluated for a concussion following Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, Izzo wasn't spotted at practice Friday. With Matt LaCosse (knee) dealing with a knee issue, recently re-signed Ben Watson and newcomer Eric Tomlinson currently profile as the Patriots' top healthy tight ends.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories