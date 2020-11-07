Izzo (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Both Izzo and Dalton Keene (knee) join 15 other members of the Patriots to be listed as questionable for Monday's prime-time contest. Neither has been incredibly effective with their limited snaps, but Izzo has at least had a reception in each of the last three contests. As it stands, the Patriots do not have a healthy tight end on their roster if both Izzo and Keene were to be ruled inactive.