Izzo (hamstring/hand/neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams.
Izzo had been a staple on the injury report since early November with hamstring and hand injuries, but he suffered the neck injury in last week's win over the Chargers. Izzo has served as the Patriots' starting tight end in all 12 games this season, but his chances to play could be in jeopardy after a short week. If he's forced to miss the contest, Dalton Keene and Jordan Thomas would handle the team's tight end duties.