Izzo (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

The nature and severity of Izzo's calf injury remain undisclosed. With Matt LaCosse (ankle) also listed as questionable, Izzo could have opportunities for targets Sunday if he's able to go.

