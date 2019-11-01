Izzo (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Izzo worked as a limited practice participant this week and might have a chance to return from his two-game absence. The 23-year-old will still need to fully clear the concussion protocol before being able to suit up.

