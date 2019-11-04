Izzo (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Izzo carried a questionable tag after missing the previous two games, but he'll return to the lineup as the Patriots' No. 2 tight end behind Ben Watson since Matt LaCosse (knee) is out. Izzo has six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown through six games.

